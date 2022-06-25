Sovryn (SOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $222,122.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00130338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072350 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014226 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,511,438 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

