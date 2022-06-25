SparksPay Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $18,528.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000472 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,371,749 coins and its circulating supply is 11,080,326 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.