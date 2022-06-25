SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Stake Cut by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the period. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF comprises about 1.3% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.37% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIMS stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

