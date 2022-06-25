SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.