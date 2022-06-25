SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

