SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $81.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

