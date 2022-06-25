Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.63) to GBX 347 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

SPI stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.77) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 256.50 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.89. The stock has a market cap of £906.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

