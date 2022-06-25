Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Up 0.3%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

