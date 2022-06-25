Spores Network Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Spores Network has a market cap of $518,980.97 and $75,646.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014295 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

