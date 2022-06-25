SpreadCoin (SPR) Market Cap Reaches $7,079.88

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One SpreadCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,079.88 and approximately $13.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

