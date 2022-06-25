StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.35

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StaFi has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

