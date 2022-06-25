Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

