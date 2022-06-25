STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STEP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:STEP traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.00. The company had a trading volume of 660,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.03 million and a PE ratio of -30.86.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.