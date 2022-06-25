Step Finance Reaches Market Cap of $271,796.84 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $271,796.84 and $976,070.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00126934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

