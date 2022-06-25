StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.