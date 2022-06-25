StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

