StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Key Tronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

