StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.