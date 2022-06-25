StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,671 shares of company stock valued at $318,082. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

