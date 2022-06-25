StockNews.com Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acushnet by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

