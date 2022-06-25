StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

