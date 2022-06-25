StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

QUIK opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $80,551 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

