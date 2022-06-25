StockNews.com Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to “Buy”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Radian Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 176,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

