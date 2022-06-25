Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,000 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $447,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.