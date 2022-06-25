Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

