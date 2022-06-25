Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.34

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.34 ($43.52) and last traded at €42.30 ($44.53), with a volume of 71069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.89 ($45.15).

SAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.47.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

