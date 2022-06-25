Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 4,387 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.