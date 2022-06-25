Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 1,433 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

