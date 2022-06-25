Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 253 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $407.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

