Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.