StrongBox Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

