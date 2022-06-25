StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14.

