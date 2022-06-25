StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.