StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 12,614 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

