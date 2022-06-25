StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Linde by 8.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $303.23 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.