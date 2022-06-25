Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SDIG stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

