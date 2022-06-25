Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.14

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

