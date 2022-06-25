Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 31571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Further Reading

