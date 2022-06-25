Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.