Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

