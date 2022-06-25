Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

