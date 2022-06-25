Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.00.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
