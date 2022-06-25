Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.0972

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $337,099.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.63 or 0.05653044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,916,035 coins and its circulating supply is 358,635,140 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

