Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 651,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. 498,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,343. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

