Suretly Price Hits $0.35 (SUR)

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suretly

Suretly is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

