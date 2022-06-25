Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.19

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 320625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

