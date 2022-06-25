Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Swiss Re stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

