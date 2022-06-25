SWS Partners Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SWS Partners reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $114.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,359.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,623. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,590.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

