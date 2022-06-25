Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.51

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and traded as low as $26.39. Symrise shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 83,250 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

