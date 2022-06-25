Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 394,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

