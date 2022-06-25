Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
