Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

