Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.35.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $779.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $898.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

